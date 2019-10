AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned the continuing of night raids in the Alingar district of Laghman province, in which several civilians were killed and injured.

Karzai called on the war parties to abandon fighting and accelerate efforts to gain a nationwide peace through intra-Afghan talks.

He wished paradise for the dead of the incident, patience for their loved ones and swift recovery for the wounded.