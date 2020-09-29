Karzai saddened over civilian casualties in Daikundi

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed deep sorrows on civilian casualties in Daikundi province.

At least 14 civilians most of them women and children were killed and another three wounded after their vehicle struck a roadside bomb early Tuesday in Soleiman Abad village of the Kejran district, according to provincial officials.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Karzai once again called on the Afghan war parties to work hard with all abilities to cut the hands of aliens from meddling in the Afghanistan affairs and to strengthen peace.

The former president wished paradise for the martyrs and swift recovery for the injured.