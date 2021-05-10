Karzai welcomes Eid ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai welcomed the three-day ceasefire declared by the Taliban to mark the Eid-al-fitr, calling it a great opportunity for Afghans to “take calmly breaths” as they are facing panic and trauma of war.

“The people of Afghanistan want a permanent ceasefire and enduring peace and it is their right,” Karzai said. Former President called on the Afghan war parties to stop this war, imposed by alliance on the war-weary nation of Afghanistan. He urged the warring parties to agree on a permanent ceasefire and focus on resumption of meaningful negotiations.

He hoped for end of the war and ensuring a sustainable peace in the country.

Taliban announced on Monday that they would observe a three-day ceasefire as gesture of goodwill for the Eid-al-fitr.