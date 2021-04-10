Key Daesh member detained in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Intelligence operatives detained a key member of the Daesh terrorist group identified as Ghulam Naser also known as “Al Khurasani” during a special operation in Police District 8 of Kabul city, said the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in statement issued on Saturday.

Al Khurasani was a senior member of the Taliban in the past, according to the statement that said he was a group’s commander.

According to the statement, Khurasani had hand in several terror activities in Kabul city.

The statement said that he was in charge of Daesh propaganda and recruitment in northern Faryab province.

Separately, the First Vice President’s Office in a statement said that Khurasani had kidnapped a 14-year old boy from western part of Kabul and took him to Baghlan’s district of Tala wa Barfak, where he tortured, sexually assaulted and killed him.

Prior to this, the NDS arrested a group of 18 Daesh affiliates in the northwestern province of Faryab.