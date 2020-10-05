Khalilzad urges immediate end to violence

AT News

KABUL: US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said that he was concerned of the spike in violence in Afghanistan, calling on warring parties to cease hostilities.

He told the Liberty Radio of Tajikistan that the related parties should reach out a resolving to end the violence and bloodshed in the country.

“Violence is one of the biggest hurdles,” he added. “We support the reduction of violence and we emphasized on reduction of violence in Doha negotiations.”

He said that ending the four decades of war in Afghanistan in few days is a difficult task but the international community and Afghan people were interested in immediate end of the war.

His remarks come as Afghanistan recently sees deadly bombing attacks in several parts of the country.

On Monday, at least eight people were killed and 36 others wounded in a car bombing blast that targeted convey of the governor of Laghman province in provincial capital, Mehtarlam Baba.

Prior to that, in a similar incident, at least 16 civilians including the school children were killed and 40 others wounded in Ghani Khil district of eastern Nangarhar province.

A local resident, Adel said, “the incident was deadly and frustrated the people a lot of children and women.”

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission’s statics shows that 533 civilians were killed and 412 wounded within past six months of this year in the conflicts in Afghanistan.

The commission expressed its deepest concerns on the rise of civilians’ casualties and called it in contrast with the peace efforts.

The violence in Afghanistan has been intensified while the delegation of the government and Taliban discuss the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.

Khalilzad said that he hoped the delegation reach a resolving on the roadmap of the intra-Afghan talks.

“Negotiations are continuing on the work-procedure and off 20 issues, two of them remained unsolved,” he added. “Off course, we expects its resolving.”

The Taliban Qatar based political spokesman, Mohammad Naim said that the government and Taliban negotiation teams didn’t hold meeting on Saturday and Sunday.