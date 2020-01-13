Kremlin fears US-Iran decoupling in Afghanistan in wake of tensions

An aggravating Iran-U.S. tug-of-war has fueled concerns in Kremlin that Iran may decouple from the United States in the region and pull out of its commitment for peace in Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, has said that Iran could possible refrain from cooperating with the US not only in the region but also in Afghanistan’s ailing peace process in the wake of the two powers’ escalation in the Middle East including the US killing of Gen. Qasem Suleimani and Iran’s tit-for-tat attack against a U.S. military base in Iraq.

Sputnik quoted Kabulov as saying that recent confrontations between Tehran and Washington over the killing of a top paramilitary commander could have consequences on peace negotiations in Afghanistan. “Iran is highly likely to avoid any cooperation in the Middle Region and Afghanistan,” he said.