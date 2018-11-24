Lawmakers say civilians killed in joint military operations

AT News Report-KABUL: The members of parliament blame operations launched jointly by Afghan and foreign troops for targeting civilians, saying only ordinary people are killed in these operations.

The legislators said Saturday that these troops have been launching operations arbitrarily in the civilian areas, killing defenseless people including women and children, but the government is turning a blind eye to these incidents.

Members of parliament also said that the killing of innocent people is carried out from a certain address, calling on the government to clarify the issue and appoint a delegation to stop arbitrarily operations.