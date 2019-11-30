London Bridge attacker identified as Usman Khan of Pakistani origin

AT Monitoring Desk

Metropolitan Police has identified the London Bridge attacker as British national Usman Khan, a 28-year-old male from Staffordshire, Dawn reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Usman Khan was born in London and is of Pakistani ethnicity. He stabbed two people to death and left three injured on Friday, in an attack that caused fear and panic across the city as residents revisited the spectre of terror returning to London.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement, “We are now in a position to confirm the identity of the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been residing in the Staffordshire area. As a result, officers are, tonight, carrying out searches at an address in Staffordshire”.

“This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences,” Basu said, adding that “He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack.”

He added that Khan was shot by specialist armed forces and died at the scene.

“The circumstances, as we currently understand them, are that the attacker attended an event earlier on Friday afternoon at Fishmonger’s Hall called ‘Learning Together’”, said Assistant Commissioner.

He added that police believe the attack began inside before Khan left the building and proceeded onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot by armed officers.