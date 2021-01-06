Major power outage hits Kabul, 12 provinces

AT News

KABUL: Officials at state-owned utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) said the Kabul and 12 other provinces are in blackout after the main source of power supply from Uzbekistan has been cut off due to technical issues.

The Spokesman, Wahidullah Tawhidi said that technical teams are in contact with Uzbek officials to get the problem resolved immediately.

Afghanistan imports 460 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan, of which 300 megawatts are allocated to Kabul.

Apart from importing electricity from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan domestic power plants give electricity to Kabul and other provinces as well, according to Tawhidi.

The domestic power includes 94 megawatts in Naghlu Dam, 22 megawatts in Surobi, 40 megawatts in Mahipar and 50 megawatts in other thermal power plants.

Afghanistan currently needs about 1,600 megawatts of electricity, of which 70 percent comes from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Iran, and another 30 from domestic sources. Power transmission lines in Afghanistan have been damaged many times over the past years.