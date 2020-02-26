Massive Weapons Cache Discovered in East

AT News

KABUL: Police seized an arsenal from a moving truck in a border city in Nangarhar province, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday, linking the truck loaded with weapons to the Taliban.

Anticrime police have arrested three suspects in Torkham town of Nangarhar as they were trying to smuggle a massive cache of weapons.

“126 round pistols, 42 rounds AK-47, one round PK and several type of ammunition had been caved in a truck,” said the statement.

The statement didn’t provide details weather the truck belonged to the militants or any other illegal armed group.

Nangarhar is located in eastern Afghanistan alongside the Durand-Line cross, where ISI-K and Taliban militants have a strong presence.