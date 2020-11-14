Mastermind of Kabul University attack detained

Dozens of students were killed and wounded as gunmen rampaged through the camps, firing indiscriminately.

AT News

KABUL: The mastermind behind the deadly Kabul University attack has been arrested, First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh said on Saturday.

A group of three terrorists stormed the sprawling Kabul University campus early this month and wreaked havoc by erratically shooting at students, killing at least 22 people mostly students and wounding around 40 others. The attackers were killed by Afghan security forces after hours of gun battle. Hundreds of trapped students were also rescued.

“As we have said before, Daesh is only a cover name; those who carried out this attack are working under various militant identities; sometimes as Hezb-Al-Tahrir, sometimes as Taliban and sometimes as Daesh. It means they have used a specific title and names whenever it was needed and suitable for their missions,” Saleh said in a statement.

According to Saleh, the suspect, Adel son of Mohmmad Aref, is a resident of Panjshir province and had studied Sharia Law Faculty till third grade. After that, Adel was recruited by Sanaullah, a longtime member of the Haqqani terrorist network.

During confession, Adel said that he had been instructed to plan an attack to bring the government under further pressure and show the government is weak.

The soft target is being carried by the terrorist group as such an attack is tough and impossible on military installations.

Adel is from Panjshir province and his family lives in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul city. According to Adel’s neighbors, he was not in his home for three years, and he went for military training abroad.

According to Adel, he was receiving weapons from the Haqqani terrorist network from Khost province and the instruction was given by Sanaullah.

The terrorist attack on Kabul University was broadly condemned at national and international levels.

The Taliban group, whose representatives are currently in Doha to carry peace talks with Afghan government peace delegation, were quick to disavow and denounce the attack.

Kabul, the capital city, has seen a surge in violence in recent months despite ongoing peace talks.

However, Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremist group, claimed responsibility for the attack – the second such in less than two weeks targeting a course in western part of Kabul, in which 30 students were killed and nearly 70 were wounded.