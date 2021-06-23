Home / Latest Updates / More than 200 Taliban insurgents killed

More than 200 Taliban insurgents killed

admin June 23, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 63 Views

AT News

KABUL: At least 209 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded during a series of military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against the Taliban militants in Logar, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Herat, Balkh, Helmand, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces, in which 209 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 15 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.

About admin

Check Also

Five people killed in Kandahar’s bus bombing

AT News KABUL: A roadside bombing targeted a public transportation in Maiwand district of southern …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved