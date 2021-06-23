More than 200 Taliban insurgents killed

AT News

KABUL: At least 209 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded during a series of military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against the Taliban militants in Logar, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Herat, Balkh, Helmand, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces, in which 209 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 15 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.