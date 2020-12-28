NDS detains three senators charged for receiving bribe

AT News

KABUL: Three members of senate have been arrested for receiving bribe, the attorney general office said Monday.

The senators were arrested by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives while taking bribe in Balkh province, the office said in a statement. “The NDS operatives arrested three senators during an operation while they were taking 40,000 dollars,” it said.

The senators were in Balkh province to oversee some government affairs, but demanded and received bribe. However, it was not clear who gave them bribe and why.



Provincial Governor Farhad Azimi also confirmed that these senators were arrested there for taking 40,000 dollars as bribe and had been sent to Kabul for further investigation.

The meshrano jirga (senate) did not immediately comment.