Nine drug retailers nabbed in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has arrested nine drug vendors during anti-drug crackdown in Kabul, the capital city.

CNP conducted operations against drug sellers in 2nd, 4th, 11th and 12th PDs and Bagrami district of Kabul, in which identified and apprehended nine drug retailers, Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police seized one gun, 20kg narcotics, including opium, hashish, crystal and tablets of K during operation from the detained drug vendors, the statement added.

Worth mentioning that number of people addict to drugs have increased day by day in Kabul, where people beside other issues, have easy access to drugs, a key reason behind rose of drug users in Kabul.