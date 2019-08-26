No timeline for US troop withdrawal: Trump

AT News Report

KABUL: As the US and the Taliban negotiators are expected to sign a peace deal soon in the 9th round of talks in Qatar, the US President Donald Trump on Monday said there is no timeline for US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He made the remarks during a press conference on the last day of the 45th G7 summit, which is being held from August 24–26, 2019 in France.

To a question posed regarding Afghanistan, he said: “No timeline, whatever it is, no rush. We’re there, we’re really a peacekeeping force more than anything else, frankly. We could win that war in a very short period of time, but I’m not looking to kill 10 million people, OK?”

“[…] And we are working along with the Taliban, with the government and other people too, we will see what happens?”

The G7 group represents some of the world’s major economies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. Today is the final day of the group’s summit, hosted this year in France.

President Trump and other world leaders have gathered in the French city of Biarritz for the last day of G7 talks.

This comes as the US Chief Negotiator for Afghan Reconciliation Process ZalmayKhalilzad has also renewed Washington’s support to Afghan security forces now and after a possible pace agreement with the Taliban.

The US envoy on Monday rejected the claims of unnamed Taliban commander regarding an end to US support to afghan security forces and termed it untrue.