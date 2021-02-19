Over 10K Terrorists are Active in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: More than 10,000 terrorists, including, 300 al-Qaeda affiliates, are active under the Taliban command in Afghanistan, security authorities said.

But the Taliban denied the allegation, saying that it has cut ties with al-Qaeda. Based on the National Directorate of Security’s findings the terrorist groups active in the country are comprised of Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, Turkistan Islamic Party and several other including Pakistani terrorist groups.

According to the NDS, the militants of the Central Asian Countries are active in north and northeastern parts of Afghanistan, and that the Pakistani terrorist groups are active in eastern provinces.

Afghanistan has recently hosted a conference of “countering the terrorism”. The intelligence chiefs of US, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan and Turkmenistan had participated in the summit.

The summit was set to find a mutual path for elimination of the terroristic threats. An intelligence official, who was talking on condition of anonymity said that if the regional countries, especially the Central Asia didn’t cooperate for surpassing the groups, these terrorist groups would be a big challenge for them.

The main issue of the conference was to find a common definition for the terrorism in the region.