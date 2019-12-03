Pakistani army mining in Afghan soil

AT News

KABUL: Pakistani soldiers have mined up to 300 meters long inside the Afghan soil in the eastern province of Kunar, while invading Afghan territory, provincial officials said Tuesday.

Rahman Danesh, district governor for Dangam in border of Pakistan’s tribal regions said that Pakistan troops had entered the Afghan territory and mined about 300 meters deep inside the country’s soil.

He said that residents could not come out of the district due to mine danger. Danesh said he had shared the problem with the provincial government, but they are yet to answer.

Residents of Dangam also confirm that Pakistani soldiers have mined their villages. The mining has caused casualties, according to them.

They asked the central government to solve the problems through negotiations with Islamabad.