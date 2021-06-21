Pashton Politician died at hospital

AT News

KABUL: Leader of the Pashtonkhwa Mili Awami Party, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar died at hospital on Monday in Karachi state of Pakistan.

A member of the Pashtonkhwa Mili Awami, Yousuf Kakar announced that Usman Kakar was “no longer with us.” According to him, Usman Kakar was attacked in his home and severely wounded. But he denied to provide further details in regards. But head of the Pashtonkhwa Mili Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achikzai termed health problems as reason for his hospitalization.

Usman Khan was an active in the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and also member of the Senate of Pakistan from March 2015 to 2021.

Usman Kakar was seeking rights for the Pashtons, Baluches and Sindi people. He was an active member of his party since his early ages.

He was a strong opponent of anti-democratic forces on the other side of Durand Crossing point. Talking in the Pakistani parliament, Usman Kakar said on March that he has been warned to stop remarks over the anti-democratic elements. He said that he has been warned of death and added “even if I die, it doesn’t matter but the killing should remain on record that my killing’s responsible is Pakistan’s intelligence.”

He was first registered in Peshawar hospital and evacuated to Karachi via air-ambulance.

He has always been the critical of the Pakistan’s ISI and accused the agency of being involved in the Afghan war. He believed that the epicenters of terrorists are in Lahore and Islamabad.