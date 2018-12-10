Polio campaign kicks off in 10 provinces



AT-KABUL: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in a joint venturewith its health partners started the subsidiary round of anti-polio campaign in10 provinces started from today (Monday).

The campaign started and will be continued till coming Friday, which trough Kandahar, Urzgan, Helmand, Khost, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan and Jawzjan provinces will be covered, said a statement issued by MoPH.

Around 3 million children will receive immunization drops and vaccinates against polio disease in the round in the mentioned provinces.

Minister of Public Health Ferozudin Feroz, while terming increasing of positive polio cases a matter of concern, said that lack of access of children under age of five years to vaccinators due to insecurity was main factor behind increasing of polio positive cases in the country.

He called on all involved conflict parties to cooperate with vaccinators during implementation of vaccination campaigns in order to no children deprive of vaccination drives.

Polio vaccination is completely a safe drop and has no side effects and the newborn children needs more to this vaccine because their self defense, impunity and resistance against this disease is so weak, he added.