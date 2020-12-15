Provincial Council’s Deputy Killed in Ghor Blast

AT News

KABUL: A magnetic bomb killed the deputy of the provincial council for the western Ghor province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Rahman was killed and one other member of the provincial council received injuries after a magnetic bomb placed in their vehicle went off, officials said.

No militant group, including the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was one of the strings of killings of top officials around the country. The violence has increased countrywide as the government and Taliban are yet to reach a ceasefire. Ghor is among insecure provinces in west of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are active, carrying out attacks on the security forces.