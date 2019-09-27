Provincial governors to architect elections

AT News Report

KABUL: The Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan has announced that some of the provincial governors have been orderedto secure and cast votes in favor of a specific candidate.

Naim Ayoubzada, head of the TEFA didn’t provide details about all of the provinces but said, “there has been an order to the Paktia governor to secure over 350 votes in favor of a specific candidate.”

He has expressed concern over discrepancy of the number of bullet papers in the areas that have less population. “In Pul-e-Alam, in last year’s parliamentarian election over 1118 votes were casted but now over 13,600 bullet papers have been considered for this area,” he said.

In the wake of deteriorated and chaotic situation in the country,the Afghan presidential election will be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Taliban group has challenged the election and called on the people not to participate in it. Some political figures have earlier said that election threatens the Afghan peace process and that peace should be prior to election.