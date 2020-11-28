PTM rally calls for end to Afghan war

AT News

KABUL: A big rally in Balochistan called for an end to the war in Afghanistan, calling for tremendous efforts to be taken to destroy the safe havens of the terrorists. The rally was staged by the Pashtun Tahfuz Movement (PTM).

PTM’s leader, Manzoor Pashteen demanded the Pakistani government to put a halt to the extrajudicial killings of Pashtons and other ethnics. The remarks were cited at a time, while another gathering that also dragged thousands of grieving Pashtoons. The participants called on the Pakistan state to stop the dual policy of good and bad Taliban.

Mohsin Dawar, who is responsible for judicial issues of the PTM, praised the people for making the rally.

“Congratulations and well done PTM chairman for such a successful rally,” he added. He cited that the rally was a public referendum for justice for the victims of terrorism.

PTM was founded in 2014 by a number of right activists on the other side of Durand Line. It was established to protect the rights of Pashtoons and Baloch tribes, according to its members. The PTM says that thousands of people are imprisoned by Pakistani military without being convicted of any crime.