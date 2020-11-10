Putin vows Russia’s unwavering support for Afghanistan peace

AT News

KABUL: The Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on Tuesday said the situation in Afghanistan remains a concern for the SCO member states and that Russia will continue to work for peace and national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“Russia, as always, will continue to assist in establishing peace and promoting national reconciliation inside Afghanistan,” he said.

“We intend to make peace in every way possible, including using the ‘Moscow Format’ giving consultative opportunities to help the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The Format will be attended by the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, members of SCO as well as the United States.

According to Putin, the situation in Afghanistan is worrying. He said many efforts have been taken by SCO to assist the country in seeking national agreement.

“A contact group has been set up with the SCO, within the framework of which a roadmap for the Organization’s next steps towards Afghanistan has been drawn up and approved.”

Mr. Putin said all these measures are aimed at helping Afghanistan to become a stable and secure country, free from terrorism and drug-related crimes, and able to live in peace with its neighbors.

It is important to mention that the Afghan peace brokers are in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, and held several rounds of talks with Taliban peace negotiators there. However, so far they have not reached an agreement to kick start formal intra-Afghan talks. They are at odds over the rules and principles of the meeting.