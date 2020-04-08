Rampant insecurity stymies peace in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: While efforts are accelerated for peace in the country, Taliban have intensified attacks in some areas particularly in Takhar province in the northeast.

These attacks on the provincial capital of Taloqan and some districts have caused people lose trust in peace efforts.

“People are increasingly concerned here. Even they have stopped hoping of peace and joining of Taliban to government,” Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Taloqan city said Wednesday.

Assadullah Zemarai, a resident of Khaja Ghar district, says that continued violence caused unemployment and poverty.

“Taliban are in some districts especially in the Khaja Ghar for several years. They frequently attack government forces. We are fed up with this situation. Insecurity is crippling our economy,” he said.

Separately, provincial council says Taliban have expanded presence in Takhar since the peace negotiations are expected to begin.

“Security situation is worsening in the districts of Darqad, Dasht-e-Qala, Yangi Qala, Khaja Bahauddin and Khaja Ghar with Taliban attacking these areas. Their (Taliban) presence has been expanded to the suburbs of Taloqan city and this is a matter of serious concern for the people. The government has not taken steps to stop Taliban’s attacks,” said Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of provincial council.

But local government assures people of changing the situation with operations to be launched soon.

“God willing we are going to launch operations soon and people’s problems will be resolved in those areas where armed opposition groups have presence,” said Mohammad Javad Hejri, provincial spokesman.

Taliban managed to make a footprint and then expand active presence in Takhar once one of a few provinces.