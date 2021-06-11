Reconciliation Council says there is no census on State Supreme Council

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government is scrambling over the establishment of the State Supreme Council due to serious political controversies, looming between the government and political leaders.

Deputy of the high council for national reconciliation, Haji Din Mohammad said that there is no final agreement on formation of the council so far.

According to some sources privy to the issue, the political leaders insist on declaring the council as “decision-making board while the government intends to authorize the council as consultative body. Talking to a press conference earlier, leader of Jamiat-e-Islami, Salahuddin Rabbani downplayed the council as “symbolic”.

“Disagreements still persist on the number of its members and its authorities, they have not reached a conclusion so far,” said Haji Din Mohammad.

Based on the information leaked to the media, the council is comprised of Former President Hamid Karzai, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of a separate fraction of Jamiat-e-Islami and another 15 prominent political figures.

“Not only Mr. Karzai, but I think many other political leaders have decided not to participate because it is meaningless to have a symbolic council,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, a close aide to Karzai.

“Jamiat accepts membership in the council if it would have executive authority, if the council was able to address the issues around peace and war, security and foreign policy,” said Shafiqullah Saighani, a member of Jamiat-e-Islami (Rabbani faction).

Lawmaker Abdul Zahir Tamim accused President Ashraf Ghani of acting “in self-interest.” “He (Ghani) attempts to make the council symbolic, but such a council will not be beneficial to the people,” said MP Abdul Zahir Tamim.

But a spokesman for the Presidential Palace, Latif Mahmoud said that the discussions was underway to resolve the disputes.