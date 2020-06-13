Religious scholar shot dead in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: Unknown gunmen opened fire a religious scholar and killed him in the northeastern province of Takhar, provincial officials said, in a series of attacks against clerics around the country.

Jawad Hejri, provincial spokesman, said Saturday that Maulavi Ainullah, the prayer leader at a grand mosque in the Chah Aab district was shot dead by gunmen.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and Hejri says that police were investigating it.

Aziz Mofleh, another religious scholar was killed in bombing inside the Sher Shah Suri mosque in Kabul during the Friday prayers.

Last week, Ayza Niazi, another cleric was killed in a bomb blast also inside a mosque in the posh Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for attack on Niazi.