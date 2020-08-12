Republic system will preserve in talks with Taliban: Stanekzai

AT News

KABUL: Head of Kabul Negotiating Team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai said the Afghans accepted the “Republic system” and that it should be persevered during talks with the Taliban.

Talking to the reporters, Stanikzai said that the achievements gained during the past two decades should be preserved, referring to the upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations to be held between the Afghan sides in Qatar. “Of course, the national interests, which is an independent and united Afghanistan, is our redline in the talks with the Taliban.”

Stanekzai said that there was no need to modify the achievements such as education, development and other organizations and remake new projects, citing the militants’ desire to make changes in the government organization if possible to reach a peace deal with the government.

Some political figures and civil rights activists expressed their concerns that there is no mention of the republic system in the deal signed between the US and the Taliban.

US-Taliban signed a peace agreement on February 29th in Doha to pave the way for the intra-Afghan talks.

A source privy to the Taliban Qatar based office, who wished not to be named, said that the agendas of discussion would be on Republic system, education, freedom of speech and civil rights in an Islamic format.

Stanekzai said that the intra-Afghan negotiations may start in the near future. “You know that negotiations have their rules, for which both sides should remain committed,” he added.

Another source privy to the Taliban Qatar based office, said that a ceasefire would be part of the negotiation agenda- which means that the Taliban would not agree to any ceasefire before the negotiations.

With peace talks reaching some tremendous progress after the Afghan government expressed readiness to release the last prisoners of the Taliban, a number of civil rights activists expressed frustration on violation of democratic values, especially the women rights.