Rightists, leftists clash in Kabul; Dr. Najibullah supporters subdue Hekmatyar sympathizers after brawl

AT News

KABUL: A group of rightists, sympathizers of Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, attacked left-wing supporters of late President Dr. Najibullah on Saturday, hurling stones at them and prompting a fierce brawl, police said.

A leftist gathering in front of Loya Jirga pavilion to commemorate death anniversary of Dr. Najibullah sparked violent confrontation with club-wielding rightists who attacked while hurling stones at them.

Tens of Dr. Najib supporters converged near Loya Jirga to mourn his 24th death anniversary when they faced a group of sympathizers of Hekmatyar attacking the on the spot.

Leftists say they had subdued Hekmatyar supporters, took away their clubs, and gave them up to security forces.

This is as they had earlier claimed to have obtained permission to commemorate 24th anniversary of Dr. Najibullah’s assassination in Loya Jirga tent.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar announced on Friday that he would prevent the celebration of Dr. Najibullah. He said that Mujahidin had fought against Dr. Najib’s government for years and now they do not allow the anniversary of his assassination to take place in Kabul. He warned that if necessary, he would arm his men to prevent this.

Supporters of Dr. Najib insist that they mark the anniversary of his assassination by exercising their right to freedom of expression and political opinion which is enshrined in the Constitution. The Constitution guarantees the freedom of thought and political opinion of all citizens.