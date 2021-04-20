Rising civilian casualties unnerves Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai was concerned over a report released by the Human Rights Commission about civilian casualties.

Karzai urged the immediate end of war and violence, calling on the Afghan sides of war to stop violence because the only victims of the ongoing war are Afghans.

The former president called for stepping up the efforts for changing Afghanistan to a sovereign, independent and safe country.

At least 39 civilians were killed and another 40 injured in the last five days of violence across the country.

Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said that women and children included the dead and injured that took place in the provinces of Farah, Parwan, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

According to the commission, most of the casualties were due to bomb blasts and armed attacks carried out either by Taliban or unknown gunmen.