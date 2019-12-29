Six civilians killed in Kapisa

AT News

KABUL: The human rights defenders on Sunday said that at least six civilians were killed in a joint military operation conducted by the Afghan and NATO security forces in Kapisa province.

According to a statement by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, four other civilians received injuries in the operation that have been conducted in Njirab district of the province.

The operations were carried out in Afghania, Bahramkhel, Ahangaran, Pashai, Hesar, Suratkhel, Mahtano, Lokakhel and Sahibzadah villages of the district, the statement added.

The organization has called on the authorities to refrain civilians’ casualties during operations. It has also demanded the judicial system to seriously investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan so far did not comment on the issue.

Civilians have suffered massive casualties in the longest Afghan war. This unstoppable violence has taken the life of thousands of Afghans during almost two decades. The rights defender organizations have repeatedly expressed concerns over civilian casualties in the conflicts and called on the warring parties to halt targeting civilians in their attacks and operations.