Home / Latest Updates / Speaker-related tensions dominate parliament for a month

Speaker-related tensions dominate parliament for a month

admin June 10, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 50 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: Tensions in the newly-opened parliament is still a big problem with MPs mostly newcomers failing to elect a speaker.

A number of the parliamentarians said Monday that the government was meddling parliament affairs, while the executive power doesn’t have the rights to do so.

Lawmaker, Gholam Hossein Naseri said: “Based on the internal duty principles of the parliament, government has no right to interfere. Neither president’s office, nor the Supreme Court or chief executive office can interfere. The tensions in parliament must be resolved by the people’s representatives.”

The parliament was inaugurated in early April after a six-month delay in announcing the results of last October’s legislative elections. But the members of parliament since then, are busy in conflicts over electing speaker. Mir Rahman Rahmani and Kamal Naser Osuli, the two candidates for speaker accuse each other of corruption.

The electoral watchdogs are concerned about this issue, who call it “disappointing” in the parliament’s current situation.

“Our certain offer is that all the lawmakers hold an election and choose one person from each province as well as one from Kuchis (nomads) and one from Hindus. Then this 36-person team should make decision on the election of the speaker,” said Marwah Amini, a spokeswoman for the Fair and Free Electoral Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

She asked the MPs to avoid provoking ethnic and lingual issues.

About admin

Check Also

Taliban fail to capture a district in Zabul

AT News Report KABUL: The Afghan security forces have pushed back a Taliban full-bodied offensive …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved