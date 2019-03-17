Sport keeps people away from narcotics

AT News Reports

KABUL: Doctors say that sport is a good way to prevent the youth from drug addiction.

Afghan youthare interested in sports andschedule it in their daily plans.

“I am FoziaWardak. Sport is health, it prevent illnesses. The athletes become confident to themselves and their health condition improves. The people feel strongand their minds become fresh and busy,” said a former drug addict.

“I am Mohammad Ibrahim. Sport is a costless activity, if we schedule time for sport instead of addiction the benefit is for us, for our families and the society.”

“My name is Toofan. Sport isthe only way to rescue from becoming drug addict, athletics never becomes a drug addict and sport can avoid human from sadness, and emotional feelings.”

The psychologists say that sport can eliminate mental depression.

“For all those people who are struggling with anxiety and mental depression and trying to stay away, and has weak mind, sport is the way to solve them all. For thosewho becoming angry and want to committee suicide the sport is beneficial as well,” said Mohammad Zahir Shams a psychological instructor.

Medical doctors also emphasize that sport is important for human and the body produces the more energy which is really helpful for human’s happiness.

Dr. Mohammad Nasir Sharif head of the narcotics reduction department at the ministry of counter-narcotics called sport the best way to cure drug addicts.

“Sport is a main part of the Olympic department, and especially in regards of curative, the Olympic committee is responsible to develop public awareness about sport, the athletics play in the matches should pay their comments in regards of drags’ harms and damages,” he said.