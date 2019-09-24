Stoltenberg, Khalilzad discuss stalled Afghan peace talks

AT News Report

KABUL: The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has held talks regarding Afghan peace process with the US Special Representative, Zalmay Khalilzad, a statement said Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the beginning of the UN General Assembly gathering in New York, said the statement, adding that both sides have exchanged views over security situation and NATO ‘s support to the Afghan peace process.

Stoltenberg has praised Khalilzad’s efforts for peace and regular briefing to the North Atlantic Council, saying that NATO is fully committed to supporting the Afghan security forces to fight the terrorism and provide a lasting peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian foreign affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in his twitter that he has held a meeting with Khalilzad and discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad was appointed by US President Donald Trump on September 2018 to run the peace talks with the Taliban representatives. He has held nine rounds of talks with the Taliban officials in Qatar’s capital Doha. The called dead by President Trump after a Taliban suicide bombing in downtown Kabul city, in which 12 civilians and a US soldier were killed.