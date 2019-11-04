‘Stop killing Afghan children’

AT News Report

KABUL: Save the Children, an international organization has condemned the recent bombing took place in northern Takhar province that killed nine schoolchildren.

The organization in a statement has called on the war sides to halt the “killing and wounding” of the Afghan children. A Taliban bombing killed nine children on Saturday in Darqad district. The organization said the culprits of the attack should be brought to the book.

It said that over 12,500 children have been killed and wounded in the ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan from 2015 to 2018.

According to the statement, over 600 children have been killed in roadside mine blast. “Children should be able to go to schools without fear and intimidation,” the statement added.

For a stable and peaceful Afghanistan in the future, the statement said that Afghan children should be protected and educated as they would play important role in the fate of their country.

Moreover, eight civilians, including four children were killed in a roadside bombing in northern Baghlan province on Monday. A roadside mine went off in Aka Khil area of Dand-e-Shahabudin district, in which eight civilians, including four children and two women were embraced martyrdom. According to official, six others including four children and a woman had received injuries in the incident.