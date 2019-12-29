Takhar attack leaves 17 pro-govt. militiamen dead

AT News

KABUL: A fresh Taliban attack has killed at least 17 pro-government forces in northern Takhar province, even the group indirectly showed readiness for a ceasefire.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Khalil Aseer on Sunday said the militants stormed a camp of local uprising members in Khwaja Bahauddin district late on Saturday night.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility of the attack, putting the dead toll to 21 government militia forces—while officials confirmed 17. The spokesman also claimed that their fighters did not receive any casualties. Taliban claims are often exaggerated.

The Afghan masses, who suffered a lot during four decades of war, have been desperately waiting for peace to be restored in their motherland. A 131-year-old man in western Farah province has been fasting over the past 40 years for the sake of the establishment of peace and stability in the country.

Apart from Tuesday, the elderly man has been observing fast six days a week since the invasion of former Soviet Union in 1979 which faced a fierce resistance from Afghan Mujahideen.

Sayed Abdul Qadir, 131, from the Barankot village of Farah City, the provincial capital said that after the Soviet invasion, he decided to observe fast and pray for the establishment of peace and stability in the country.