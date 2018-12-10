Taliban attacks leave 20 police dead in northwesternAfghanistan

AT-FARAH CITY: Twenty policemen have been killed and fiveothers wounded in overnight Taliban attacks in western Farah and northwesternFaryab provinces, sources said on Monday.

Farah provincial council’s deputy head Shah Mohammad Naeemi told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants stormed a security check-post in Sur village of Farah City, the provincial capital, late Sunday night, killing 12 police and overrunning the check-post.

Residents of the area also confirmed the fall of the check-post into the hands of militants.

Police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib, without giving details, said both the sides suffered casualties during the overnight clash.

Abdul Haq, an official at the provincial Civil Hospital, said they had been delivered 12 dead bodies of policemen.

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, Taliban’s spokesman, also said 12 policemen were killed and two others captured by the fighters, who seized 15 heavy and light weapons.

On Saturday night, eight ANA soldiers were killed and 10 others captured by the Taliban in Bala Buluk district. The militants attacked a military base in Aab Khurma area of the district on the Herat-Farah highway.

In Faryab province, eight policemen were killed, including an ALP commander Wahid and his son, and five others were wounded as militants attacked the headquarters of Almar district, said Syed Mahmood Motahiri, the district chief.

Without providing figures, he said, the rebels also suffered casualties. He warned more security personnel would be lost if immediate assistance was not dispatched.

However, Governor Naqibullah Fayiq said many rebel attacks were prevented with the arrival of more security forces to the province.

He said widespread operations would be launched in as early as possible to suppress the insurgents.