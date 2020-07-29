Taliban beat two women over outing without male partners

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban have beaten two women over the charges of venturing outside without a male accompanying them in Sar-i-Pul province.

The Taliban Amr-bil-Maroof Chief, Mualvi Haleem, battered a patient woman who went to bazaar for visiting a doctor. Meanwhile, another woman faced the same violence because she went to the money exchange market to collect 20,000 AFN sent by her husband from Iran in order make ends meet.

This issue has enraged the local people. Therefore, in order to avoid confronting public fury, the Taliban are said to have tasked a delegation to find the truth of the matter and pacify the residents.

This comes as the Taliban in their past regime that was toppled in 2001 would subject women to various kinds of violence and restrictions, one of them being the ban on women to go outside unless with a male companion. However, considering the progress in the peace process, the group claims to have changed and promises to treat women fairly unlike the past.