Taliban drug lab destroyed, 7 rebels killed in raid

AT News

KABUL: A Taliban drug factory destroyed and seven fighters of the group have been killed during an overnight operation conducted by the police in southern Paktia province, official said on Saturday.

Police Special Forces with the support of Afghan Air Force (AAF) had carried out a preemptive operation in Borgai village of Ahmad Abad district in Paktia last night, in which seven Taliban insurgents were killed and three others arrested, said Ministry of Interior (MoI) Spokesman Tariq Arian.

He said that a hashish factory of the militant group destroyed in the area during operation.

Police had discovered and seized 13500kg hashish, 1500 poppy, 500kg explosive (ammonium nitrate), three AK-47, one wireless, some ammunition and three motorbikes, he added.

The confiscated drug was torched in the area, he underlined.