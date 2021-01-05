Taliban inflator kills six security forces in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: A Taliban infiltrator among the Afghan security forces’ ranking, has cowardly killed his six comrades after poisoning them in the central Ghazni province, sources said on Tuesday.

A security source privy to the issue, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that the incident occurred on Monday night in the capital city of the province.

“They were first poisoned and then killed,” the source said. But the 203-Thunder corps in a statement brought the number of casualties down to seven, saying that two security forces were killed and five others were wounded. The infiltrator was helped by the Taliban to escape the area.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid said that their fighters staged attacks on a security checkpoint in Tawhidabad village of Ghazni city, killing seven security forces. One security force was detained in the attack, he added.

This comes as on Monday, eight police officers died when a colleague opened fire on them in Kandahar province in the south. The incident happened late Sunday in the Arghandab district.

The official said the attacker was a Taliban infiltrator who opened fire on the officers who had newly entered Arghandab for an operation. The source said that the attacker was gunned down by other officers.

Jamal Barakzai, provincial police spokesman confirmed the incident but did not elaborate the details.