Taliban kill two protestors in Sar-e-Pul

AT News

KABUL: At least two people have been killed after Taliban insurgents opened fire on residents of Sar-e-Pul province who took out to the streets to protest against bad behavior of the Taliban group there, security officials said on Sunday.

Ministry of defense in a statement said that six more were wounded in the firing. “The residents stage protest in Jirghan village of Kohistanat district against the inhuman behavior of the Taliban in the district.”

The resident also destroyed several vehicles belonging to the Taliban group. “One vehicle was belonging to the shadow governor for the district identified as Amanullah Mansoor,” 209 Shaheen Army Crops said in a statement.

The Taliban group has yet to comment on the incident.