Taliban speak of peace contrary to their actions: Zabul governor

AT News Report

KABUL: In the wake of ongoing peace talks, where Afghan delegates and Taliban Qatar based members agreed over reeducation of violence, once again Taliban fighters stormed a bazaar in southern Zabul province, forcing the shopkeepers to close their shops with intention of reducing them into flames.

Taliban fighters attacked the people of Shah Joy bazaar in Shah Joy district – demanding they close their shops and then burning them, Rahmatullah Yarmal, Zabul governor write in his twitter account.

“The brave Police responded, pushing out the Taliban and defending the people. The Taliban often speak of peace but their actions are not peaceful,” he added.

Zabul security forces have control of Shah Joy district center, he said, adding the Taliban continue violence when they say they will reduce it.

According to him, no checkpoints overrun in Shah Joy. “I’m happy our Afghan National Defense and Security Forces made efforts that reduced risk to civilians. Afghan people want peace not war,” he concluded.

Taliban brazen attack comes as 7th round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States just wrapped out with big progress claimed from both sides.

U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad concluded the latest round of talks with the Taliban negotiators a few days ago in Qatar. He was cited by reports as saying that the Afghans are closer to reaching peace than any time in the past.

The U.S.-Taliban negotiations are aimed at securing a lasting peace agreement which would include the Taliban’s guarantees regarding terrorism and a phased withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.