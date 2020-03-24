Taliban sustain heavy casualty in Balkh

AT News

KABUL: At least 25 Taliban fighters were killed and 33 others wounded in active defense posture by the Afghan security forces conducted in northern Balkh province.

Following enemy attack on the security and defense forces positions in Chamtal and Dawlat Abad districts, the Afghan National Defense and Security forces (ANDSF) leading by commandos and supporting by aerial forces in the frame of active defense posture targeted enemy hideouts and positions, said a statement issued by 209 Shaheen Military Corps Press Disk.

25 militants, including a commander identified as Mullah Hafiz were killed in the operation carried out in three districts. 33 others, including two commanders indefinite as Mullah Raihan and Qari Jant were also wounded in the attacks.

Hewad, Palas Posh, Ghandan Bala, Ghandan Paeen, Khwaja Namolak, Tajarkhil, Arghawan, Deh Bibi Bahwdin, Kolombo, Dewali, Maidan are the villages that being cleared from Taliban insurgents.

The Afghan security forces incurred heavy casualty to the Taliban in Balkh, while last week Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid said that security forces would be changing their position form defensive to aggressive as the Taliban have been continuing their attacks.