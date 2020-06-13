Taliban violence leaves 89 civilians dead in two weeks

AT News

KABUL: At least 89 civilians have been killed and 150 others received injures in new wave of attacks carried out by the Taliban group in the last two weeks. The latest bloodshed comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban group is appearing to move closer towards a potential peace talks to end the bloodbath.

Spokesman for the National Security Advisor, Javid Faisal said, “While the government has continued to advance the cause of peace, the Taliban continued their campaign of violence against the Afghan people during Eid and the weeks after that. In the last two weeks, they killed 89 civilians and wounded 150 across 29 provinces.”

However, the Taliban rejected the report as baseless.

“Most of the civilians were killed and wounded due to roadside bomb blasts placed by the Taliban group,” Mr. Faisal said.

According to him, most of the casualties were occurred in Kandahar, Kabul and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

Targeting civilians is against the religious teachings and war principles, which the Taliban continue, committing such crimes.

The government has released 3,000 Taliban prisoners out of 5,000 to facilitate the intra-Afghan talks. The much delayed talks aimed at ending the conflict are expected to begin once the two sides complete an ongoing prisoner swap, accelerated after a brief ceasefire last month.