Taliban’s key member detained in Balkh

July 9, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: Taliban’s military commission deputy for Northern provinces, have been detained in an operation carried out in Balkh province.

Afghan National Police arrested Gul Haidar along with his two comrades in Dorahi Hayratan area, said Nasrat Rahimi spokesman for the ministry of interior.

He said that the detained insurgents were on their way to Kunduz that have been identified and apprehended.

Police also seized a pistol, a map with some Pakistani rupees with a corolla vehicle from the captured rebels, the statement added.

