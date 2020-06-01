Traders protest Spin Boldak blockade

AT News

KABUL: Dozens of Afghan traders have staged a protest over what they say is blockage of Spin-Boldak, a transit gate between Kabul and Islamabad against Afghanistan’s exportation.

Rahmuddin Haji Agha, head of the Afghan traders board said that the protest has been continuing since the last two days. According to him, the protestors demand the reopening of the Torkham crossing point, and Spin-Boldak located alongside the Durand-Line.

Citing the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, Haji Agha said that the gates have been only open for-one way – import trucks from Pakistan to Afghanistan and that the Afghan traders’ trucks were not allowed to export Afghanistan corps to the neighboring country. Due to the blockage of the gates, the Afghan traders have suffered dozens of thousands of dollars in revenue, he added.

As the season of the fresh fruit is getting closer, Haji Agha said that the gate should be reopened for the Afghan goods and corps. He also said that the issue was shared with the Afghan officials.

Earlier, the Deputy of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Khanjan Alkozai in a telephonic interview with the Afghanistan Times said that due to the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdowns enforcements, the country’s business and commercial deals were falling down.