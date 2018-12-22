UAE eyes broadening trade ties with Afghanistan

KABUL: The United Arab Emirates has south broadening trade and business ties with Afghanistan and both countries have discussed ways to bolster economic cooperation and promote investment opportunities.

The Khaleej Times reported on Friday that the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) met a delegation from Afghanistan. SCCI Chairman Abdullah Sultan Al Owais met Khan Wali Khan Basharmal, deputy chief of administrative office at the Presidential Palace, also discussed greater cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, with the SCCI board members, Ziyad Mahmoud Khairalla and Mohamed Rashid Ali Demas, and SCCI acting director-general Mohamed Ahmed Amin in attendance.

An opportunity for organizing a business conference on the sidelines of next month’s Afghanistan International Investment Summit in the UAE figured at the meeting.

Al Owais underlined SCCI’s keenness on providing facilities for Afghan businessmen looking to conduct economic activities in Sharjah. He asked the Afghan business community to participate in exhibitions organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year in order to learn more about the market in Sharjah and companies operating in the emirate.

The dignitary urged the Afghan delegation to open a trade office in Sharjah to help the local business community identify investment opportunities in Afghanistan.