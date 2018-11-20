“US, Afghanistan reach agreement on key peace issues”
November 20, 2018
KABUL: The High Peace Council (HPC) says that the Taliban delegation and the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad had reached agreements over a number of issues.
Khalilzad met for the second time with the members of Taliban political office in Qatar, after which he offered hopes of a peace deal before the April presidential election.
The government-designated peace council however said Tuesday that political and influential figures were not consulted regarding the peace process.
Unconfirmed reports said earlier that the two sides had agreed over an interim administration to take the place of Ghani’s administration. The government of Afghanistan, Khalilzad and Taliban rejected the reports.
President Ghani’s office said Tuesday that nobody offered suggestion for the interim administration and the government and election commission were preparing for the presidential election slated for April.
