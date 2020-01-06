Violation in last fiscal year’s report

AT News

KABUL: The Kabul News broadcaster has found evidences that show at least eight law violations in the last fiscal year’s report.

The parliament on Monday called for serious prosecution by judiciary.

The documents say that the intelligence agency had spent 35 billion Afs, presidential office 30 billion Afs and the chief executive office 10 billion Afs more allocated money in the last year’s budget.

The Integrity Watch Afghanistan says it has also received evidences of violation from the last fiscal year’s report, calling for a probe.

The lawmakers has earlier rejected the report, calling that a matter of concern.

The Kabul News quoted parliamentarians as saying that money transfer from other codes to the operative sectors was not allowed, but some bodies had spent more than approved money.

The parliament has sent a letter to the state ministry for parliament that asks for summoning of those officials whose relevant offices had spent 80 per cent of developing budget last year. They also said that these officials should be referred to judiciary.

The government that was said to have transferred 15 billion Afs from Central Bank to the finance ministry, has lately demanded 10 billion Afs more.