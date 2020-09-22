VP Saleh draws Taliban’s ire

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban group has rejected statements made by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh that the insurgent group would “melt by questions” raised by Afghan government’s negotiating delegation.

Saleh had earlier claimed that Taliban’s negotiators did not have a deep mindset.

Taliban’s Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected Saleh’s remarks as useless ranting.

Mujahid said Tuesday that the deputies of “Kabul administration” appear in the media with specific plans against peace and propagate against the Islamic system.

“The Islamic system has a clarification but unfortunately, the deputies of Kabul administration who are uneducated about Islamic subjects, cannot recognize that,” Mujahid said.

Saleh had said that the Taliban’s government was based on “friendship” and there was nothing legally.

Mujahid said that Islamic orders are implemented under Sharia obligations.

“Baseless accusation to the Islamic system shows their unawareness of Islam and Islamic law,” Mujahid claimed.

He accused some sinister figures have been the enemies of peace and Islamic system since the beginning, without identifying the “sinister figures”.