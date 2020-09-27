Afghan graft busters accuse govt institutions of noncooperation

AT News

KABUL: The Counter-Corruption Network accuses seven government institutions of not providing information and cooperating.

The network said Sunday in a report that the government bodies ignored their requests over information.

“We tried to carry out a comprehensive investigation, but unfortunately they did not share information with us. There are two matters here: First, they lack capacity and secondly, they are corrupt. If they want to share information with the people, the people can decide based on them about the government,” said Khan Zaman Amarkhil, head of the network.

He said that their report would focus on employment, spending of budget, contracts, incomes and reshuffling of government servants.

Amarkhil particularly pointed at the ministries of finance, education, rural rehabilitation and development, transportation and civil aviation, refugees and repatriates as well as interior ministry and the Central Bank who are said not to have cooperated with the report.

But the government rejects the allegations, saying such claims would bring the scientific credit of the network under question.

“If they would have worked professionally, they should have first filled a request form. If they would have not received answer from us, then they would have been right to complain. I am sure they did not see the mechanisms,” said Ainuddin Bahadori, head of the commission of providing information.

The ministry of rural rehabilitation and development also rejects the accusation, saying that they were ready for any cooperation, but providing of information needs time.